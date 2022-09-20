DDL releases new El Dorado Master Blender’s 10th Anniversary CPL T20 Rum

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), producers of El Dorado Rums, on Monday announced the release of the new El Dorado Special Edition 10th Anniversary CPL T20 Rum.

The El Dorado Special Release Rum was introduced at an event held on Monday evening a the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, which was planned to celebrate El Dorado’s 10th anniversary as the official spirit of the Caribbean Premium League (CPL).

This special El Dorado rum is a unique blend of specially selected marques from the historical Port Mourant Double Wooden Pot Still, the French Savalle Still, and the Diamond Coffey Still that were laid down to age in American Oak ex-bourbon casks 10 years ago.

Since 2013, El Dorado has enjoyed bringing to consumers, both regionally and internationally, the best that Guyana and the Caribbean has to offer – allowing them to enjoy their favorite sport while responsibly consuming the smooth and uniquely complex El Dorado-aged rums.

This year is no different, cricket fans can once again celebrate with El Dorado’s award-winning rums as they experience what has now grown into the biggest party in sport.

From today, supporters can add the new El Dorado Master Blender’s 10th Anniversary CPL T20 Rum to their collection.

DDL’s Chairman Komal Samaroo noted, “DDL is extremely pleased to be celebrating 10 years as the official spirit of CPL. For the past 10 years, the popularity of the tournament and our Eldorado brand has grown considerably around the world. Our continued partnership reinforces what a strong Caribbean brand we are and at the same time celebrates the single largest sporting event in the Caribbean. The harmony between the two brands continues to grow stronger each year as the tournament keeps attracting more fans. Our renewed five-year agreement, which we celebrate today with this special blend, is confirmation of our desire to further market Guyana and the Caribbean region to the rest of the world.”

Pete Russell, Hero CPL CEO, said, “El Dorado has been with the Hero Caribbean Premier League from the very beginning and have been a fantastic partner of our tournament over the last 10 years. We have been very proud to bring the world the Biggest Party in Sport and no party is complete without the fantastic rum that El Dorado produces. We are hugely honored that they have created this wonderful rum to help us celebrate a decade of the CPL.”

The El Dorado Master Blender’s 10th Anniversary CPL T20 Rum is now available for sale at local retail outlets countrywide and all Duty-Free Shops.