Cummings Lodge New Scheme gets $7M police outpost

Residents of the Cummings Lodge New Housing Scheme, Greater Georgetown, will feel much safer now with the commissioning of a new Police Outpost in the community.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn today received the keys to the outpost from his colleague, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal.

The outpost which was constructed at a cost of approximately $7M is an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Water through a collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs for the Guyana Police Force which is under the Ministry’s auspices.

The outpost will serve the residents of the Cummings Lodge and Sophia area and will be supported by the Turkeyen Police Station.

The new outpost will aid in the prevention and mitigation of crime and violence in the area and further re-enforce the Ministry’s commitment to providing safer and more secure communities.

Minister Benn expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Minister Croal for the significant gesture and looks forward to future collaborations. In fact, the Housing Minister disclosed that he will soon be handing over another Police Outpost in the Providence/ Mocha Area on the East Bank of Demerara.

The modernised outpost will present a more public-friendly setting.

“Our police station must safe and welcoming for persons in the community even for the perpetrators,” Minister Benn stated.

The Home Affairs Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Ravindradat Budhram, Head of Special Branch Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, Commander of Regional Division 4 ‘A’ Assistant Commissioner of Police Simon Mc Bean, Superintendent A. Barker, Deputy Superintendent Fredella Boyce and other senior and junior officers were also present at the simple handing over and commissioning ceremony.