Cuban National facing felony and fraud charges remanded

A 33-year-old Cuban National on Wednesday made his appearance before Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty where he faced two charges including fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The first charge against the foreign national detailed that on January 4, 2019 at the Central Immigration Passport office, Georgetown, with intent to defraud he presented his Republic of Cuba passport to an immigration officer with forged Guyana Immigration- Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), immigration departure and arrival stamp dated 2018, knowing same to be forged.

Another charge read that on the October 24, 2018 at Georgetown with intent to defraud he conspired with person(s) unknown to forge one Guyana Immigration- CJIA, immigration departure and arrival stamp dated 2018, purporting to show both were issued by the Central Immigration Passport Office.

The unrepresented defendant, Georley Ruiz Veliz by means of a Spanish to English translator told the magistrate that he did not know what to say, as a result a not guilty plea was entered for both charges.

Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail citing that the defendant does not have a fixed place of abode.

Magistrate McGusty remanded Veliz to prison and adjourned the matter until January 30, 2019.