‘Elections to be held within administrative capability of GECOM’, says President

President David Granger, delivering a brief address following his meeting with Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Wednesday said both sides have agreed that regional and general elections will be held within the administrative capability of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The Head of State said he has assured the opposition that there is no intention by his Government to derail the Constitution of Guyana.

He said that ” as you know the Government has had legal recourse to the Court in order to determine the validity of the vote in the National Assembly on the 21 December, this is quite legitimate and there is no intention on the part of the Government to derail, the constitutional or legislative process. We have agreed that the two sides will continue to work together to engage GECOM and to ensure that elections are held within the administrative capabilities of the Guyana Elections Commission.”

He is assuring the public that both sides are working towards a solution and that public interest remains paramount for the Coalition Government.

According to President Granger “I would say in conclusion that we’ve had a successful engagement and both the leader of the Opposition and the President are concerned about the situation and we would like to show the public in Guyana, that we are working to a solution that they would be satisfied with.”

The two sides met to discuss the way forward following the December 21, 2018 no confidence vote in the National Assembly that was carried and saw the Government falling.

Two court actions have, thus far, been filed in the High Court challenging this vote, while another has been filed seeking to have the government resign in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana.

Meanwhile, the administrative capability of GECOM has come under question with the Commissioners being unable to meet due to the Chairman, James Patterson being unwell for quite sometime now.

In fact, while acknowledging that the illness of Patterson is regrettable, Commissioners representing the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) have pointed to the move by the Chairman to extend his leave as a ploy designed to delay the holding of elections.

In a joint statement, the Commissioners – Bibi Shadick, Sase Gunraj and Robeson Benn – therefore urged that GECOM be alert to its duty and responsibilities as mandated by the Constitution and that no action be undertaken to subvert these intentionally.

“…we do wish him a speedy and a full recovery, we cannot be unmindful of a possible situation existing where the said extension of illness is a ploy designed to delay the holding of General and Regional Elections within the constitutionally determined 90-day timeframe consequent on the previously referenced Resolution of the National Assembly,” the Commissioners stated.

The Commissioners further stated that the holding of meetings of the Sub-Committees of GECOM should resume discussing, determining and guiding GECOM’s actions and schedules necessary for the holding of elections in the constitutionally mandated 90-day timeframe.

This activity, according to them, will demonstrate that the GECOM is alert to its duty and responsibilities to the nation as mandated by the Constitution.

The commissioners have also called on civil society and the international community to take note and be vigilant with respect to the unfolding situation at GECOM, especially as it relates to a possible delay.