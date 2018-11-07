Cuban charged for overstaying in Guyana

A 25-year-old Cuban national was on Wednesday brought before the court of law to answer to the charge of overstaying in Guyana, he appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge against Gilbert Lopez alleged that between February 23 and November 7, 2018, he failed to comply with conditions in that, while having been permitted to stay in Guyana from January 23 to February 22, 2018, he overstayed the said period.

Lopez admitted to the charge after it was read to him.

The defendant in an explanation told the court that he has been residing in Mahaica, since that is the only place for him to live; he further stated that he’s been working to obtain money to return to his country of origin.

Magistrate Azore fined him $30,000 or three months imprisonment.