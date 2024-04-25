Crew renders assistance to passenger with medical emergency on board M.V Sabanto

See full statement from the Transport and Harbours Department:

On Wednesday April 24th, the M.V. Sabanto departed Supenaam stelling at 19:15 hours for Parika, when half-way through the journey, it was reported to the crew that a passenger had fainted and failed to regain consciousness despite attempts to revive her.

The crew came quickly to the passenger’s aid to render medical assistance and placing her in the recovery position. The passenger was breathing. She was monitored for the remainder of the journey, while arrangements were made by stelling staff for an ambulance to be in position to transport the passenger to the hospital as soon as the vessel arrives at Parika.

Transport and Harbours Department wishes to thank the Guyana Fire Service for its assistance and for the use of its ambulance to transport the passenger to the hospital for full medical assessment and treatment.

Upon checking on the well-being of the passenger, T&HD was informed by relatives that she received medical attention until approximately 00:30 hours this morning. She was subsequently discharged and is currently resting at home.

T&HD expresses gratitude to the crew and the Guyana Fire Service for their prompt intervention in this matter.

--- ---