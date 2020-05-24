Crescent sighted; Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) is informing the Muslim community that the crescent for the month of Shawwal has been sighted tonight (Saturday, May 23, 2020).

This means, therefore, that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday 24th May, 2020.

The President, Executives and Staff of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana has extended wishes the entire Muslim Community in Guyana. EID MUBARAK!

Below is a greeting and card from the CIOG earlier today:

Assalaamu Alaikum and May the Peace and Blessings of Almighty God be upon you!

When the Moon of Eid ul Fitr arises it brings along happiness and excitement with itself. May your life always stay filled with such amusing excitement and happiness. Make the most of this blessed day and may God open the doors of happiness for you and fulfill all your dreams.

Eid Mubarak to you and your family!