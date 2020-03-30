CPL allows fans to “re-live the best matches” with new live commentary

With no live sport currently available, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has partnered with cloud video production platform Grabyo to create a unique and innovative content experience for cricket fans to enjoy. CPL will now be broadcasting classic matches from the last seven years of the tournament, but with a twist.

They will be broadcast as if they are live, with the first game going “live” around the globe via CPL’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Tuesday 31st March!

In an industry first, rather than airing the original commentary, CPL has enlisted its world-class broadcasting team, including Tom Moody, Danny Morrison, Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga and Alex Jordan to commentate live on the action. To make each match as realistic as possible, CPL will not give any of the match information to the commentary team before the game starts. Their reactions and comments will be as if they are watching the games live for the first time- providing unparalleled levels of authenticity.

The CPL digital team will also be covering these matches as if they are live, providing match clips, graphics and behind the scenes content to replicate the CPL experience. Opening the CPL vault has served as a reminder of the classic, high impact CPL games there has been. Now fans can re-live the best matches with an up to the minute twist, thanks to CPL’s brilliant commentary team.

The CPL has also featured some of the greatest T20 cricketers of all time, and fans will be able to enjoy some of their amazing performances as if they are watching them for the first time, with the commentators calling the game as if it was live.

These matches will be broadcast using Grabyo’s state of the art live streaming software, which will allow the commentators to broadcast remotely. The commentary team will be based in Australia, Trinidad and Barbados.

Tom Moody, CPL Director, International Cricket and commentator said: “Thinking of everyone around the world during this challenging time. I’m thrilled to be involved with CPL’s initiative to revisit some of the best matches since 2013. Some of the best players in the world in action showing their class and we’ll be calling it, without knowing what game we have in advance! I hope that the biggest party in sport brings some comfort and a smile.”

Pete Russell, CPL Chief Operating Officer, said: “The thoughts of everyone involved in CPL are with those who have had their lives impacted by this crisis and we have been spent a good deal of time thinking how we can provide sports fans with something different and exciting for them to enjoy as we get through this Pandemic. We all miss live sport, and we wanted this experience to be as immersive as possible. So we hope that cricket fans around the world enjoy this unique interactive experience with some of the best cricket commentators in the world and some of the best T20 cricket on the planet. I would also like to thank Grabyo who have helped make this happen. Their incredibly talented team have highlighted how creativity and innovation will get us all through this challenging and worrying time.”

Gareth Capon, Grabyo CEO, added: “The time has come for sports federations to go the extra mile to engage with fans in this trying time. CPL is leading the way and showing everyone how to be truly fan-first. We are excited to play our part in this series and create unique experiences for cricket fans all over the world, delivering joy to those who need it now more than ever. We can’t wait to get started!”