Covid death toll climbs to 1,284

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of November 22, 2022, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,284.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Primary Doses Booster Female 40 East Berbice- Corentyne November 12, 2022 Unknown Unknown

The MOH has expressed sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and has committed to making every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health.The public health measure encourages the:

the need for everyone five (5) years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19;

the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination series;

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining a safe distance of six feet from others and;

the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.