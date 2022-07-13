Covid: 91 new cases; 1 more death

A 79-year-old unvaccinated man who was infected with the novel coronavirus has died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,264.

The latest fatality hailed from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) which has detected the most positives at 34,077.

In the last 24 hours, 91 new cases were recorded, taking the total positives registered to date to 68,500.

There are 31 persons hospitalised, four of whom are in the ICU. There are 842 persons in home isolation and three persons in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 66,359.