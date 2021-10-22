Covid: 6 more deaths, 77 new cases, 19 in ICU

Six more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 893.

Five of the latest fatalities were unvaccinated; they are three women aged 53, 69, 70 and two men aged 69 and 71.

The sixth fatality, a 50-year-old man, was partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 77 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 34,877.

There are 19 persons in the ICU, 108 in institutional isolation, 3290 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stands at 30567.