Covid: 3 more deaths, 150 new cases

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the death toll to 851.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Female 68 Cuyuni-Mazaruni September 26 Unvaccinated Female 70 Demerara-Mahaica October 12 Unknown Male 63 Pomeroon-Supenaam October 12 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 150 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,973.

There are 36 persons in the ICU, 116 in institutional isolation, 3,535 in home isolation, and 23 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 29,435.