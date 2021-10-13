Covid: 3 more deaths, 150 new cases

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the death toll to 851.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|VACCINATION STATUS
|Female
|68
|Cuyuni-Mazaruni
|September 26
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|70
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 12
|Unknown
|Male
|63
|Pomeroon-Supenaam
|October 12
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 150 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,973.
There are 36 persons in the ICU, 116 in institutional isolation, 3,535 in home isolation, and 23 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 29,435.