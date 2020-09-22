Covid-19 cases at Lusignan Prison increase to 140

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has confirmed that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the Lusignan Prison has risen to 140.

Dr Anthony disclosed last evening that there were 120 inmates who had contracted the virus.

But during an update on the situation today, he revealed that the number has now risen to 140.

Some 200 tests were conducted on the prisoners at the Lusignan facility, after two inmates were tested positive last week.

Those who are Covid-19 positive have since been isolated and are being monitored by health officials.

Dr Anthony said the Ministries of Home Affairs and Health are working together implement a number of measures in the prisons across the country to keep everyone safe.