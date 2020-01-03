Court dismisses cases against housekeeper accused of stealing from Minister Broomes

A 33-year-old housekeeper who was accused of stealing $195,000 from Minister Simona Broomes was on Thursday freed of the charge when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Donetta Rajkumar of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), had initially denied the charge which stated that between March 6 and March 7, 2019 at Lodge, Georgetown, she stole $195,000 from Minister Broomes.

When the matter was called before Principal Magistrate Annette Singh, she informed the court that insufficient evidence was found. Hence, she handed down a not-guilty verdict.

The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-Law Everton Lammy-Singh, who contended throughout the trial that his client did not remove the cash.

According to the Prosecutor’s case, the defendant was alone in the house carrying out her duties when the money went missing. She was said to be the only one apart from the Minister with access to the drawer, in which the money was kept, at that time.