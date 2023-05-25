Cop charged with stealing gun from Police Force; gets bail

A serving member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been charged with stealing a gun from that law enforcement organisation.

Thirty-six-year-old Police Sergeant Relando Sandy, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was arraigned before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Thursday.

Particulars of the charge against him stated that between January 23 and 24 at Rabbit Walk, Georgetown, he stole a Glock 17 9mm pistol from the Government of Guyana.

The Policeman’s Attorney-at-Law, Patrice Henry requested for his client to be released on reasonable bail, submitting that he is not a flight risk and that he is ready to clear his name.

With no objections raised by the Prosecutor, Sergeant Sandy was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 and instructed to return to court on June 13.

