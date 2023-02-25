Convicted narco trafficker busted with 5.3lbs cocaine in G/T

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday intercepted a man, who was previously convicted of trafficking marijuana, with a quantity of cocaine.

The suspect, 44-year-old Eduardo Alexander Moore of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, was busted at Albert Street between Regent and Charlotte Streets, Georgetown.

CANU said its officers conducted an operation in the vicinity of Albert Street, where they intercepted a male carrying a backpack.

A subsequent search of the said backpack led to the discovery of two brick-like parcels suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected

narcotic, which tested positive for cocaine and weighed approximately 5.3 lbs (2.382 kg) with a street value of GUY $2.3 million.

According to CANU, Moore is no stranger to the anti-narcotics agency having been arrested and charged in 2019 for trafficking 117 pounds of Marijuana. He was later sentenced to three years imprisonment.

