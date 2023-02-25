$14 Million Nursery School commissioned at Kokshebai, Region 9

Pupils in Kokshebai, South Pakaraimas, Region Nine will no longer have to walk for miles to receive an education with the commissioning of a brand-new school right in their village.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with Minister of Local

Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall officially commissioned the

Kokshebai Nursery School on Tuesday during a visit to the Upper Takatu- Upper

Essequibo region.

The Kokshebai Nursery School was constructed by Osbert Rebeiro at a cost of $14

million.

Previously, the pupils manoeuvred the rough terrains for more than five miles as they

travelled to Taushida, a neighbouring village to receive an education.

Delivering remarks, Minister Manickchand stated that ensuring each child receives an

education regardless of their geographic location remains a top priority for the

Government. She told parents that the Government firmly believes that once given the

resources, the children of the hinterland can achieve the same success as those on the

coastland.

She further stated that constructing a school is only part of giving children a strong

education, the other part is ensuring that there are trained teachers in each classroom. The

Education Minister highlighted that additionally, the Ministry’s Breakfast programme

will be extended to the village, textbooks will be given to each pupil and in July, each

school-aged child will receive $40,000 through the Because We Care cash grant

programme.

Minister Dharamalall noted that this is part of the Government’s agenda to ensure every

citizen benefits from the rapid development is taking place.

While in the village, Ministers Manickchand and Dharamlall commissioned a health

facility. This will ease the villagers’ burden of travelling to other neighbouring villages to

access basic healthcare.

