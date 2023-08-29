Constitutional Reform Commission will be constituted soon – AG Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall on Monday announced that the Constitutional Reform Commission will soon be constitution.

He made the announcement during a courtesy call from Mr. Gerardo Noto, Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at the Attorney General Chambers, Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

Accompanying the Attorney General was Ms. Prithima Kissoon, State Solicitor, Public Trustee/Official Receiver.

According to a statement from the AG Chambers, the Attorney General welcomed Mr. Noto and expressed appreciation to the UNDP for the cooperation they have extended to Guyana, noting that the UNDP has been one of the country’s “foremost developmental partners” in the areas of law and order, democracy, public health, and social services, among other important national endeavours.

During their discussions and upon request, the Attorney General briefed the Resident Representative on electoral reform and constitutional reform. He highlighted a slew of legislative amendments enacted thus far pertaining to electoral reform, noting however that the process is an ongoing exercise.

“He reminded that constitutional reform is a manifesto promise of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic and briefed the Resident Representative that the Constitutional Reform Commission will soon be constituted. This body, he said, is governed by the Constitutional Reform Commission Act 2022, will be a broad-based independent organisation that will consist not only of politicians but civil society, and the work of the Commission will be driven by public consultations,” the statement outlined.

The way was paved for the establishment of the Constitutional Reform Commission and the commencement of the reform process following the passage of the Constitutional Reform Commission Bill in the National Assembly last November. Back in August of 2022, the Government presented the Constitutional Reform Commission Bill 2022 in the National Assembly. That Bill seeks the establishment of a 20-member Constitutional Reform Commission to review the country’s supreme laws.

According to the provisions of the Bill, the commission will review the Constitution to provide for the current and future rights, duties, liabilities and obligations of the Guyanese people. It is mandated for that purpose to receive, consider, and evaluate submissions for the alteration of the Constitution, and report its recommendations to the Standing Committee for transmission to the National Assembly.

In conducting the review, the commission will also consider the full protection of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Guyanese people under the law, the rights of Indigenous people of Guyana, the rights of children, eliminate discrimination in all forms, and improving ethnic relations while promoting ethnic security and equal opportunity.

It was already reported that a building has been identified to house the Commission.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General and the Resident Representative also discussed a number of platforms upon which the UNDP and the Attorney General Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs will collaborate in the near future, including important reforms in the legal sector.

A committee comprising of the Legal Affairs Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs, a representative from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and a representative of the Judiciary will collaborate with the UNDP on these crucial reforms.

