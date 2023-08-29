President Ali welcomes former UK PM Blair for historic visit

President Dr Irfaan Ali welcomed former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Right Honourable Sir Tony Blair, earlier today, for a historic two-day visit to Guyana.

Mr Blair, who served as prime minister of the UK from 1997 to 2007 is the first former or sitting British Prime Minister to visit the country.

While in London, for the coronation of King Charles III in May of 2023, President Ali and the former British Prime Minister engaged in talks and realised that they share the values of democracy, openness and equity.

President Ali then extended an invitation to the former British Prime Minister to build on their shared vision.

Mr Blair is the Executive Chair of the not-for-profit, TBI, which empowers governments and leaders to materialise bold ideas into reality by advising on strategy, policy and delivery.

Upon his arrival in Georgetown today, he met with the Head of State at State House.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to participate in a sit-down conversation with President Ali which will be moderated by Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin. They will discuss global climate challenges, Guyana’s leading role in environmental protection and the importance of education and scientific research.

Mr Blair is also expected to visit a number of infrastructural projects and mark the inauguration of the Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre founded by UK politician David Lammy and his wife Nicola Green.

