CIOG pledges long-term support & counselling for mother who lost 3 kids in Barnwell fire

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) has pledged long-term support the grieving mother who lost three young children in a fire which destroyed their home at Barnwell, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) visited the grieving mother-Tracy Flue; whose children were taken from her sadly by a fire that engulfed their home of unknown origin and took the lives of her beloved children while she was away at work. The CIOG supported with food items and clothing and pledged their support for long term counselling to Ms. Flue.

We do understand how difficult it will be for her and her family and also for her four year old son, who lost his 3 other sibilings. We do pray for her to find the strength in God Almighty and to live on with the fond memories of her beloved children. She plans in making that spot where they were burnt into a flower Garden, so she will remember the loving memories of her 3 Angels that are now beyond.

We urge others to help her in building back a home and whatever else she can be supported with at this trying time.

CIOG and its collaborating partner’s remains committed to building and strengthen partnerships for a stronger and brighter Guyana and wishes to express thanks to the donor that supported with the items for Ms. Flue.