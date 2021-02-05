CH&PA launches programme to upgrade informal dwellings

As Guyana advances the transformation of the housing sector, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), yesterday, launched the Guyana Strategy for Informal Settlements Upgrading and Prevention (GSIS UP) – Participatory Slum Upgrading Programme.

The programme complements the robust national programme to provide sustainable housing for the nation.

It is a collaboration between Guyana and UN-Habitat which seeks to address informal housing settlements ensuring the most vulnerable populations have access to adequate shelter.

The GSIS UP would also advance Guyana’s efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11-Target One, which focuses on ensuring that there is access to adequate, safe and affordable housing and basic services for all by 2030.

Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves emphasised the importance of co-operation from all stakeholders as their input and efforts are essential to effecting transformation.

“This launch today could not be timelier as we move forward. We will be holding consultations with all the relevant stakeholders going forward. We have found that the CH&PA alone cannot manage this issue as we need the input and assistance of the RDCs, NDCs, disciplinary services, NDIA and sea defence because persons live all along our coastland.”

The CEO said following stakeholder consultations and a series of data collection activities, the final strategy would be rolled out.

“We will also launch a process towards data collection on informal settlements in Guyana because you cannot manage what you do not know, you have to know the numbers, the numbers are very important,” he said.

In Guyana, 15 per cent of the population live in informal settlements. This translates to 27,570 households and over 100,000 people.

The Guyana Strategy for Informal Settlements Upgrading and Prevention (GSISUP) – Participatory Slum Upgrading Programme is a multi-stakeholder forum. Consultations would be held over the next few months and the data used to craft a sustainable action plan to facilitate the regularisation of informal settlements or squatting areas and reduce conditions for its occurrence.

Other representatives of the CH&PA, UN-Habitat, the European Union, African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, local government bodies, civil society organizations and religious institutions also attended the virtual exercise.