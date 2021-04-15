Child injured after being struck down by pickup in Berbice accident

A child under the age of 16 is currently a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after he was injured in an accident involving a pickup truck which occurred at around 16:00hrs yesterday along the Kortbraat, East Bank Berbice (EBE) Public Road.

The child was riding his bicycle along the roadway when he allegedly rode into the path of the pickup truck which was being driven by a 42-year-old resident of New Amsterdam.

According to the police, the driver of the motor vehicle claimed that he was driving at a speed of 40kmph when the young pedal cyclist suddenly rode across the road and into the path of the pickup.

As a result of the collision, the child fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted as a patient in the Children’s Ward.

His condition is regarded as stable.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and same read zero.

Further investigation is ongoing.