Car intercepted with 5lbs of marijuana

Officers of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Monday intercepted a motorcar which contained some 5lbs of marijuana.

The bust was made in the vicinity of Hill Street between Durban and Norton Street, Lodge.

A search of the vehicle, PZZ 2006, unearthed two brick-like parcels with the suspect drugs.

Peter Gordon Clarke, 31, of Fellowship Mahaiccony, has since been arrested.

The substance was taken to CANU’s Headquarters where it tested positive for cannabis.

The narcotics carried a street value of GUY$643,200, CANU has revealed.

Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---