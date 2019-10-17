Captain Bernard Singh rescued

Captain Bernard Singh, who was piloting the plane which crashed in the country’s interior this morning, has been rescued.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says Captain Singh only suffered minor injuries.

“He was able to walk with the search and rescue team to Aricheng airstrip in preparation for departure to Ogle.”

A Search and Rescue team comprising the GDF Special Forces and Air Navigation Services Personnel of the GCAA departed Timehri for Aricheng at 11:30am. A fixed aircraft and a helicopter were dispatched with the search and rescue team.

A small plane which was shuttling fuel crashed in Guyana’s interior at Aricheng, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

The Piper PA31 aircraft, bearing registration 8R-HAI, belongs to Captain Orlando Charles and was piloted by Captain Bernard Singh, who is said to have survived the crash.

The aircraft was destined for Ekerku Top.