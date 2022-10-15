CANU unearths 4 lbs marijuana at empty house lot in Lethem

Ranks of Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) today discovered a quantity of marijuana at a house lot in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

According to CANU, its officers conducted an operation at Lot 85 Lethem but no narcotics were discovered at that premises.

However, a subsequent search was conducted at the empty neighbouring house lot which led to the discovery of several parcels of suspected cannabis.

The suspected narcotics were escorted to CANU’s Office in Lethem, where it tested positive for cannabis with a total weight of some 1.81 kilogrammes (4 lbs).

Investigations are ongoing.