CANU appeals Magistrate’s decision to dismiss drug charge against city businessman

Weeks after a 26-year-old businessman of Alberttown, Georgetown was freed of an ecstasy possession charge, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has filed an appeal in the matter, which originally was heard before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

Darrel John had been slapped with two charges, and his matters had been tried by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in that Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. The first charge had alleged that on February 12, 2018, at Alberttown, Georgetown, he had had in his possession two grams of ecstasy. The second charge had alleged that he had sold ecstasy to an underage boy.

On August 8, 2019, Senior Magistrate Daly dismissed the possession of ecstasy charge against John, citing insufficient evidence having been presented to the court after she had read submissions made by both John’s attorney, George Thomas, and the CANU prosecutor.

She had also noted that ecstasy does not fall under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

John’s attorney had contended that ecstasy is made up of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, and not an amphetamine which is illegal under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of Guyana.

According to reports, the child was found in possession of the drug, and upon investigation, a search was conducted at John’s home, where the ecstasy was found in his bedroom.