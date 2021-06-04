Canal No.1 man arrested over illegal shotgun

A 47-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery of an illegal shotgun and eight cartridges at his home at Sans Souci Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The discovery was made at around 09:30hrs on Thursday by a party of policemen who were acting on information received.

On arrival at the location, the ranks made contact with the suspect and told him of the reason for being there.

As a result, a search was conducted on his home in the presence of him and his wife.

During the search, it was observed that a table contained a hidden compartment.

Police found two objects made of metal and wood which appeared to be components of a firearm.

Also found was a transparent plastic bag containing eight cartridges.

Police then asked the man if he is a licensed firearm holder to which he responded in the negative. He was then cautioned, arrested and taken to the La Grange Police Station where he was placed in custody.