Canada says willing and ready to share O&G expertise with Guyana

High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana Lilian Chaterjee, has said that Canada is willing and ready to share its expertise and experience with Guyana given her country’s history in commercial oil production and clean oil and gas technologies.

The High Commissioner, who was at the time delivering the keynote address on Day Two of the Caribbean Oil and Gas Virtual Summit (CARIVS) 2020, noted that the Canadian private sector in particular has much to offer Guyana in terms of world class technologies, a wealth of expertise and a sound track record in oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables and clean technologies.

She expressed that Canada “is ready to assist Guyana with innovative solutions including technology that reduces the environmental foot print while maximising the energy potential of Guyana.”

During her presentation, Chatterjee highlighted the long-standing relationship between Canada and Guyana and noted that Canada invests millions of dollars in research and development to support clean oil and gas technologies to help to sustainably develop Canada’s hydrocarbon reserves.

She explained that through initiatives such as the Canada’s Oil Sands Innovative Alliance, researchers from around the world come together to work on improving the industry’s environmental performance.

Chaterjee pointed out that Canada embraces clean technologies and noted that given the industry will be around for a long time, stakeholders have a responsibility to reduce their carbon footprint.

The High Commissioner went on to share lessons learnt through Canada’s experience in the sector and how they contribute to how Canadian firms conduct business overseas.

She also noted that Canada believes that trade and investment should improve lives both in Canada and overseas and supports Guyana’s efforts to develop its people and resources.

High Commissioner Chatterjee further expressed that Guyana currently benefits from development assistance from Canada in areas such as climate resilience, inclusive economic growth, the extractive sector governance and private sector development.

CARIVS was set up to connect stakeholders and parties interested in the oil and gas sector in Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and the Bahamas to explore opportunities in the oil and gas sectors.

Other speakers at the three-day event include the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat, President and General Manager of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge and many other key oil and gas executives.