Call Centre that started operations during pandemic now employs over 300 persons, mulls expansion across Guyana

Midas BPO Inc., which started operations here in August 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, now employs over 300 persons and the firm is now seeking to expand across the country and employ an additional 1,000 workers by year-end.

Midas BPO Inc., located at New Market Street, Georgetown, has created 330 jobs for Guyanese in just one year.

And the company’s Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Sobers says he has plans to expand the operations even further, with the creation of an additional 1,000 jobs by year-end.

“We started in the end of August 2020 as a BPO company here in Guyana and we started with 20 employees. We’re [now] just over 300, over three locations – one in Grove, Lombard Street, and here in New Market Street. We just opened our new space here in New Market Street. We’re looking to grow to 1,000 employees by the end of the year,” Sobers said.

According to the CEO, he hopes to expand across all regions of the country, including Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Sobers has approximately 20 years of experience in call centre operations both in Guyana and in Belize, where he had lived for some time and assisted the industry through consultancy work. In Belize, he started working on his vision of his own BPO business with just four agents employed back in 2014. The business grew to between 60 to 70 employees and, Sobers decided to return to his homeland to take up consultancy work in 2019.

In August 2020, he commenced his operations in Guyana during the COVID-19 pandemic, starting out with a few agents working from home. The rest became history, but it was 20 years of gradual success for Sobers who started as a youth in the industry and even met his now wife, also working in a BPO Call Centre at the time.

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh recently toured the facility and lauded the businessman for his tremendous success. He noted too that his government is committed to establishing a business-friendly environment.

“Jobs have been created since we came back into office. We’ve done a number of things to lay the foundation for job creation. First of all, you have to signal that you are a business-friendly Government, you are eager to attract investments and you are supportive of investments in Guyana,” he said.