Businessman on bail for causing death by dangerous driving charge

The 28-year-old businessman who is accused of driving his vehicle in a dangerous manner resulting in the death of a Perseverance, East Bank Demerara resident on December 10, 2018, was on Friday morning placed on $400,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Oscar Stull pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Stull was ordered to lodge his passport at the court and report to the Providence Police Station weekly.

He is required to reappear in court on January 18, 2019.

It was previously reported that the deceased, Quacy Lewis, who is a mechanic, was fixing the wheel of a motor vehicle along the side of the road when Stull’s vehicle allegedly slammed into him.

He was pronounced dead shortly after.