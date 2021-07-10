Bus driver dies after crashing into fence at Atlantic Gardens

A bus driver is now dead after the vehicle crashed into the fence of Apex Academy on the Atlantic Gardens Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 36-year-old David Michael Dindial of lot 17 Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.

The accident occurred around 02:30h today.

According to the police, Dindial was driving a minibus, GTT 9815, proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the Public Road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and ended up into the fence on the southern side of the road.

As a result of the impact, the driver was pitched out of the vehicle where he received injuries.

The ambulance service was summoned to the scene where the body was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead.

The body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination.