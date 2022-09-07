Burnt remains found at Yarrowkabra suspected to be that of missing WBD welder

The burnt remains of a human found at Yarrowkabra on the Soesdyke Linden Highway are suspected to be that of missing, 47-year-old Marc Melville, a welder of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

Melville reportedly left home on August 28 and did not return home. His mother, Avira Melville told the media that on the day her son went missing she attempted to call his phone but it went unanswered.

However, upon reading the news about the burnt remains found, the aggrieved mother believes that the keys and knife found at the scene belonged to her son.

The woman and her daughters visited Diamond Police Station where she identified the knife – one she stated he carries in his bag. She was, however, told that due to the state of the body, it is hard to confirm it is actually that of her son and as such DNA test will be facilitated.

It was reported that the burnt remains were discovered by several boys at Snake Farm, Yarrowkabra, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

At the scene a pair of Air Jordan sneakers appeared to be unburnt and still had the victim’s intact foot inserted.

In addition, a Seiko wristwatch, the blade of a knife, two screwdrivers, one USB phone charger cable, and a bunch of eight keys were found. Further, two Barbadian one-dollar coins, a piece of a leather belt, and pieces of a pair of Blue Urban Star Denim Jeans were recovered at the scene.