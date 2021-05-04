Boy, 13, drowns in trench

Amuel Sancho, 13, of Dazzell Housing Scheme died by drowning at Belfield, East Coast Demerara between 14:00hrs and 15:30hrs today.

The teen and relatives went swimming. It was observed that Amuel plunged into the trench but did not resurface after a while.

The oldest cousin went in search of him and his motionless body was pulled from the trench.

The police were summoned and the teenager was rushed him to the CC Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis, ECD. He was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The body was escorted to Lyken Funeral Home awaiting postmortem, as further enquiries are in progress.