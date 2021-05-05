Home The Piper EYEWITNESS Eyewitness: Recognising…
Eyewitness: Recognising…
…the Press So yesterday was “World Press Freedom Day”. As a card-carrying member of the fraternity, your Eyewitness followed the messages by the big ones...
Boy, 13, drowns in trench
Amuel Sancho, 13, of Dazzell Housing Scheme died by drowning at Belfield, East Coast Demerara between 14:00hrs and 15:30hrs today. The teen and relatives went...
Linden shallow grave murder: Father of murder suspect released from custody
As police continue to investigate the murder of 20-year-old Shonnette Dover of Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), the father of the murder suspect has...
Man found guilty of raping girl, 16
Vickram Persaud was on Monday found guilty by a 12-member jury of raping a 16-year-old girl back in 2009. The jury delivered its unanimous...
92 new Covid-19 cases recorded
Guyana has recorded 92 new cases today, taking the overall positive cases to 13,656. There are 17 persons in the ICU, 100 in institutional isolation,...
Another Covid-19 death takes toll to 306
The Ministry of Health has revealed that the country's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 306, following the demise of a 77-year-old woman from...
Vagrants arrested for robbing Brazilian miner in Bartica
Police have arrested two vagrants in connection with the robbery committed on 62-year-old Paulino DeJesus, a Brazilian miner in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). In a...
“Be proactive” – PM charges newly-installed Utility Boards in Reg.1
Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has charged the newly-installed Boards of Directors of the three Power Utility Companies of Barima-Waini (Region One) to...
Linden shallow grave murder: Victim’s 15-Y-O sister charged
A 15-year-old girl was today charged with accessory after the fact of murder in relation to the death of her 20-year-old sister, Shonnette Dover. The...
DC’s Amit Mishra and CSK’s batting coach Michael Hussey test positive for COVID-19
Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra tested positive on Tuesday, confirmed the IPL team on Twitter. Mishra has been moved to a designated medical care facility,...