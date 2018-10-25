Box Office Opens ahead of WWT20 in Guyana

Due to public demand, the box office in Guyana for tickets for the upcoming International Cricket Council’s Women’s World T20 was opened days ahead of the originally announced date.

The organizers had initially stated that tickets will go on sale in Guyana, St Lucia and Antigua on Monday October 29, however, as early as Tuesday October 23, the Box Office at the Guyana Cricket Board on Regent road began selling tickets. The box office will open daily from 09:00h to 17:00h while tickets are also available on line at http://worldtwenty20.com

It is the sixth edition of the tournament but the first time that it is being played as a ‘standalone’ which maybe a reason for the demand for tickets.

In the five previous editions, the men’s and women’s tournaments were played simultaneously.

In all, there are 11 matches scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium at Providence across five days on November 9, 11, 13, 15 and 17.

When the tournament begins on Friday November 9, there will be a triple header with New Zealand taking on India from 11:00h, followed by former three-time champions Australia battling Pakistan from 16:00 while defending champions, Windies will begin their title defence against Bangladesh at 20:00h.

In addition to the gripping action on the field, there will be a super concert featuring Shenseea, Patrice Roberts, Tamika Marshall, Big Red among others on the opening day while every playing day will also have similar stage performances.

Tickets are priced at G$500 for the grass mound and G$1,000 for any stand on match days.

Additionally, adults may request tickets for children 12 years old and younger with the purchase of their tickets, while senior citizens 60 years and older who wish to attend the matches must produce a valid form of identification to receive their free passes.

However, it was outlined that the children’s and senior citizen’s passes are in limited quantities.

Other than the 11 official tournament matches, there are also five warm-up matches at Providence on November 4, 6 and 7 where fans may get an early look at their teams.

Admission to the warm-up matches is free.

So far, Australia have won the tournament three times while England and defending champions the West Indies have won it once each.

The West Indies are placed in Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland are in Group B.