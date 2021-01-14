Bourda Market vendor robbed at gunpoint

A 45-year-old man of Ruby Back, East Bank Essequibo was on Tuesday morning robbed of his valuables by four armed men at Alexander Street, Bourda Market, Georgetown.

Hazrat, who vends in the vicinity of Alexander street, was at his stall when he was approached at around 03:30hrs by the four men who were pedal cycles.

One of the suspects was armed with a black handgun while the others were armed with knives.

According to a police report, the suspect with the gun had allegedly pointed the weapon at the victim’s head, ordering him to remain silent. He then lashed the vendor to the left side of his face, while demanding that he hand over cash.

The victim then handed over his LG cellphone valued at $30,000 along with $40,000 in cash.

The armed suspects subsequently made good their escape in a southern direction along Alexander Street.

The police were summoned and conducted searches in the area for the suspects but no one was found. Investigations are ongoing.