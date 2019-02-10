RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
PPP presidential candidate continues countrywide outreach
People’s Progressive Party (PPP) presidential candidate Irfaan Ali continued his countrywide outreach on Saturday in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) where he met with residents...
BoG to release upgraded $1000 notes
The Bank of Guyana (BoG) has announced that an upgraded $1000 currency note will be issued next month with two significant changes. These changes are...
No need to change list if elections held before April 30 – PPP Commissioner
With the current voters’ list having been certified in October of 2018, a People’s Progressive Party nominated Commissioner at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)...
EYEWITNESS: Tag team…
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
…in GECOM Tag teams are a standard feature in professional wrestling. The trick is to have a “fresh” partner ready to enter the ring to...
Decomposed body of Wakenaam man found
The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose decomposed body was found on Saturday. 64 year old , Shamlall Ramroop...
Murder suspect confesses to killing Foulmouth man
A thirty-three-year old man who was being sought for the murder of 32-year-old Cebric Williams of Foulmouth, Essequibo River was apprehended and has since...
Skeletal remains of human found in mining camp
The skeletal remains of a human were on Saturday evening discovered in a mining camp at Armu Backdam, Cuyuni River. The remains are suspected...
Jamaica condemns 70 tonnes of rice imported from Guyana
KINGSTON, Jamaica (Jamaica Observer) The Food Storage and Prevention of Infestation Division (FSPID), in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) says...
CCJ president says C’bean people need more info about regional Court
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders, says he remains convinced that...
Guyana bankers refute GRA claims about $4B owed in taxes
The Guyana Association of Bankers Inc had denied allegations made by the Guyana Revenue Authority that the local banking sector is failing to honor...