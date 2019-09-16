Body of US-based chef found in Kitty apartment

The nude body of a US-based chef was on Sunday morning discovered on the kitchen floor of his Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown apartment. The dead man has been identified as 52-year-old Andrew Gordon.

Based on reports received, the man, who was scheduled to return to the United States today, was last seen alive on Friday evening. However, relatives became worried after calls to his mobile phone went unanswered between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

They nevertheless, contacted a friend and requested that he check on Gordon. As he arrived at the man’s Lot 51 Station Street, Kitty apartment, he recognised that the doors were open. He called out several times for the man but there were no answers.

It was at this time that he decided to enter the house where he saw the man lying on the kitchen flood in a nude state. An alarm was raised and the police were summoned. While the detectives stated that no marks of violence were found on the man’s body, bloodstains were reportedly seen on his neck.

Persons in the area contended that the now dead man entertained lots of people at his apartment including a group of young ladies.

However, his body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home where a post-mortem is expected to be conducted today. Police are continuing their investigations.