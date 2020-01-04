Body of 7-year-old lad pulled from trench

The body of a 7-year-old boy was on Thursday afternoon pulled out of a trench close to his Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice (WCB) home.

Reports are that Kyden Lewis was at his Hosanna Street home playing but left on his bicycle, unknown to family members.

His younger sister was, however, sent to search for him when they discovered that he was missing. It was while searching the area that his sister found his lifeless body in the shallow trench and the bicycle was next to him.

She immediately raised an alarm and persons ran to the scene to give assistance. He was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family members confirmed that the lad was an epileptic and may have suffered a seizure while riding.

Lewis attended the Number 8 Special Needs School and leaves to mourn his mother and three siblings.