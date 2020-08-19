Body found in trench at East Bank Berbice

The body of a 49-year-old man was on Monday evening found in a trench a short distance from his home at Mara, East Bank Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

He has been identified as Chandrapaul Lionel called ‘Satrohan’.

Lionel reportedly lived alone and was unemployed.

The discovery was made by a woman who provides his meals.

According to Regional Commander Calvin Brutus, the caregiver was at the time taking dinner for the man when she saw his lifeless body floating in the trench.

He was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

There were no marks of violence found on the body.

It is suspected that Lionel might have fallen into the trench and drowned. A postmortem is expected to be performed on the body.