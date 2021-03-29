Bissoondyal elected new GCB President

Recently-elected President of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Bissoondyal Singh, was earlier today unanimously voted as the new President of the Guyana Cricket Board.

On instruction from Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport and Cricket Ombudsman Kamal Ramkarran, today’s election, comes after years of conflict within the governing Cricket Body in Guyana, which has found itself embroiled in several court matter of the last decade.

The first GCB election was slated for February 26, 2021 but was called off by the Ombudsman, due to issues raised on the part of the Essequibo Cricket Board.

“Cricket as you know is in a terrible state and we have to start all the way from the bottom,” the newly elected GCB President stated, moments after his ascension to the post.

According to Singh, the first Executive meeting of the newly elected GCB convened shortly after the completion of the election.

Aside from Bisoondyal Singh’s automatic ascension as Guyana’s Representation to Cricket West Indies, Hilbert Foster will be the accompanying Director to the Regional Board.

New GCB Executives:

President- Bissoondyal Singh

First Vice- President- Rabindranauth Saywack

Second Vice-President- Hilbert Foster

Chairman of Competition Committee- Shaun Massiah

Public Relations Officer- Claude Raphael

Chairman of Marketing Committee- Mohamed Baksh

Treasurer- Prittipaul Jaigobin

Assistant Treasurer- Cecil Beharry

Secretary- Ronald Williams

Assistant Secretary- Devdeerth Anandjit

Trustees- Elroy Stepheney

Andrew Forsythe

Auditors- Jack Alli Sons & Co.

Chairman Junior Selection Panel- Andre Percival

Chairman Senior Selection Panel- Ramnaresh Sarwan

Expert Technical Appointment (Cricket Development)- Roger Harper