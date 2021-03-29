Bissoondyal elected new GCB President

Recently-elected President of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Bissoondyal Singh, was earlier today unanimously voted as the new President of the Guyana Cricket Board.
On instruction from Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport and Cricket Ombudsman Kamal Ramkarran, today’s election, comes after years of conflict within the governing Cricket Body in Guyana, which has found itself embroiled in several court matter of the last decade.
The first GCB election was slated for February 26, 2021 but was called off by the Ombudsman, due to issues raised on the part of the Essequibo Cricket Board.
“Cricket as you know is in a terrible state and we have to start all the way from the bottom,” the newly elected GCB President stated, moments after his ascension to the post.
According to Singh, the first Executive meeting of the newly elected GCB convened shortly after the completion of the election.
Aside from Bisoondyal Singh’s automatic ascension as Guyana’s Representation to Cricket West Indies, Hilbert Foster will be the accompanying Director to the Regional Board.
New GCB Executives:
President- Bissoondyal Singh
First Vice- President- Rabindranauth Saywack
Second Vice-President- Hilbert Foster
Chairman of Competition Committee- Shaun Massiah
Public Relations Officer- Claude Raphael
Chairman of Marketing Committee- Mohamed Baksh
Treasurer- Prittipaul Jaigobin
Assistant Treasurer- Cecil Beharry
Secretary- Ronald Williams
Assistant Secretary- Devdeerth Anandjit
Trustees- Elroy Stepheney
Andrew Forsythe
Auditors- Jack Alli Sons & Co.
Chairman Junior Selection Panel- Andre Percival
Chairman Senior Selection Panel- Ramnaresh Sarwan
Expert Technical Appointment (Cricket Development)- Roger Harper