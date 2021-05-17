Birth, death & marriage certificates to be computer-generated with enhanced security features

The General Register Office will from tomorrow begin the distribution of computer-generated certified copies of Birth, Deaths and Marriages which are registered in Guyana.

The computer-generated certificate will see enhance security features which include a QR Code to the top left-hand corner of the certificate and invisible markings, readable only under a black light.

The certificates to be issued are similar in colour and size to the ones presently being issued and all information will be printed by computer.

Agencies who use birth, death and or marriage certificates to verify the informing of individuals doing business with them are asked to contact the General Register Office via email on [email protected] or WhatsApp +1-592- 610-9394 for details on security features and the step-by-step instructions to download the application needed to read the QR Code.

For more information please contact the Registrar General on Telephone number 227-7561.