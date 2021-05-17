3 more Covid-19 deaths take toll to 344

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of May 16, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 344.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at a medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 68 Demerara- Mahaica May 15 Female 60 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara May 15 Female 45 Demerara- Mahaica May 15

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the two deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.17), which are in effect until May 31, 2021. This order emphasises:

 the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

 the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

 and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.