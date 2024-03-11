Biker dies after allegedly crashing into trailer at Houston

A young motorcyclist lost his life in the wee hours of Monday after he reportedly slammed into a lorry at Houston, Greater Georgetown.

The dead man has been identified as Domall Trim, a businessman of Blygezight Gardens, Georgetown.

While details remain sketchy, Inews understands that the young man was riding his motorcycle and while in the vicinity of Esso Service Station, a long-bedded truck was crossing the roadway.

He reportedly collided with the trailer before it had completely crossed the road. At the time, the trailer allegedly did not have the necessary reflectors.

As a result, Trim sustained injuries and was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are underway.

