Bid evaluations ongoing for Eccles-Mandela Highway

Bid evaluations for the Eccles, East Bank Demerara to Mandela, Georgetown Highway are ongoing following Central Housing & Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) receipt of some 27 bids for the project.

The companies submitted bids for each of the six lots of the project: Lot 1 – Eccles, East Bank Demerara; Lot 2 – Agricola; Lot 3 – Rome; Lot – 4 Huston South; Lot 5 – Houston North; and Lot 6 – South Ruimveldt.

Over the coming days, an analysis will be done with the bid prices submitted. The estimated period for completion of the evaluation process, before re-submission to National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), is 15 days, running from February 25, 2021, to March 12, 2021.

Once completed, the project will see thousands of commuters along the East Bank Demerara corridor enjoying immediate ease to daily traffic congestions. The highway will also aid in the modernization of communities along the route and provide 2.8 kilometers of enhanced transport infrastructure.

Throughout the execution of the multimillion-dollar project, CH&PA engaged bidders to ensure they are sensitized to all the necessary elements in the preparation and execution of the project.

The agency is expecting the project to be completed by November 2021.