Berbice teen chopped to death

An 18-year-old lad of Dukestown, Corriverton, Berbice is now dead after he was on Monday chopped by two men in his community.

Dead is Keon Byass, a labourer.

Police say the teen was chopped by two men with whom he had an ongoing misunderstanding, wherein they had wounded each other in the past.

At about 9:00h on the day in question, Byass was standing on the Dukestown Public Road awaiting transportation when the suspects approached on a motorcycle.

Police say they were both armed with a cutlass which they used to chop the victim about his body.

The injured lad was then rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Public Amsterdam.

He succumbed to his injuries today.

Meanwhile, police say at about 17:30h today, one of the suspects turned himself in at the Springlands Police Station and is currently in custody, assisting in investigation.

Police are on the hunt for the second suspect.

