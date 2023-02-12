Berbice motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured after crashing into car

A motorcyclist is now dead and a pillion rider is injured after they crashed into a motorcar at Corriverton, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Saturday evening.

Dead is 27-year-old Vickram Basdeo also called ‘Boyo’ of Number 71 Village, Corentyne Berbice. The pillion rider has since been identified as Luvendra Dhanraj 22, of Section ‘A’ Number 81 Village Corentyne Berbice.

Reports are that the driver of the hire car, HC 9047, initially fled the scene but the vehicle owner subsequently handed him over to the police.

The crash occurred in the vicinity of the Skeldon Market.

According to the police, the motorcar was proceeding south when it is alleged that the driver of the motorcycle, CK 3356, which was proceeding in the northern direction at a fast rate of speed, collided with the right front portion of his vehicle. As a result of the collision the motorcyclist and pillion rider who were not wearing safety helmets fell onto the roadway and received injuries.

Both men were taken to the Skeldon Hospital, where Basdeo was pronounced dead whilst the pillion rider was admitted in the male ward suffering from back injuries.

Basdeo who worked as a pump attendant at a fuel station at Number 70 Village had moments before left the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary where he had gone to escort the body of his neighbour who passed away earlier in the day.

Investigations are continuing as the driver of the car remains in custody.