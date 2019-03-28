Berbice man electrocuted while working on utility pole

A 21-year-old labourer was electrocuted while he was doing some “line clearing” at Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is as Andre Fullerton from New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Fullerton was employed by Ramoutar and Sons Contracting Services, which was contracted by the Guyana Power and Light.

According to the police, Fullerton and a co-worker were working alongside each other when an exposed wire came into contact with an unprotected inner part of Fullerton’s right hand.

The co-worker informed police that the wire touched the area between Fullerton’s wrist and elbow, which immediately rendered him unconscious.

INews was told that Fullerton’s body was taken down from the pole by his co-workers who then rushed him to the C.C Nicholson Hospital on the ECD.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.