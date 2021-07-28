Baby boy found dead in fish pond

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a one-year-old baby boy whose lifeless body was discovered in a fish pond located some 300ft from his home at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.

The discovery was made at around 09:30hrs on Wednesday by his mother, 32-year-old Elizabeth Henry.

According to the woman, she left her baby, Jeremiah Norton in the house where he was playing with his two siblings. At the time, she was washing clothes outside of the house.

At about 09:30hrs, the woman said she decided to check on her children and upon doing so, she discovered that Jeremiah missing.

Upon investigating, the mother discovered her baby’s body floating in the fish pond.

The infant was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined for marks of violence by the police but none was found.