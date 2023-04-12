Archery Guyana being represented at IX Copa Merengue in Santo Domingo

The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana recently announced very exciting news for the Organization: two of its members, namely Wayne DeAbreu and Devin Persaud Permaul, will be participating in the IX Copa Merengue, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic from April 11-15, 2023.

The Copa Merengue is a world-ranking event and will be the second Qualifier Tournament for the Pan Am Games. The tournament will be held at the Archery Facility at the Parque del Este Sports Complex in Santo Domingo.

With their participation, this also adds to their world ranking.

Secretary-General of Archery Guyana, Mr. Nicholas Hing, reported on the even further interesting news about this particular competition, which will see our two archers battling for the higher score, since the earner of the higher score will be granted the lone invitational spot at the upcoming CAC Games.

